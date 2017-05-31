Heat, humidity, and storms only a few days away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be sunny and breezy, but not really Summer-like.

But that changes with increased heat and humidity by Friday. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible after dinnertime Thursday as a warm front lifts north. A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Saturday. But that's mainly because we will have a warmer, more humid, and more unstable airmass. Neither Friday or Saturday will be a wash-out. Instead, we will need to plan for a few hours of rain each day.

Dew points in the 60s begin Friday, so that's the next humid day here in the Quad Cities. And if you're wondering, Sunday looks to be the driest of the weekend days, but we will still have a small chance for showers (mainly in the morning).

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen