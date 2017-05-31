Girl missing for 33 years ‘speaks’ through sheriff’s Twitter account

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida authorities have let the imagined voice of an 8-year-old girl who went missing on Memorial Day Weekend in 1984 take over the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account.

Hi, my name is Marjorie "Christy" Luna. I disappeared 33 years ago, at the age of 8. I was never found and this is my story… #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/xAfBV9mqpI — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Let me take you back to 1984, the time when I was a happy child, living in Greenacres with mommy, my sister Allie, Mama Kitty & her babies 🐱 pic.twitter.com/5c0Y8Zs6V0 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Through a series of tweets with the hashtag #Justice4Luna, they led a social media campaign that included the tweets “HELP!!!” and “Why are you taking me? Why are you doing this? Nothing will ever be the same after this.”

Wait, something doesn’t feel right… Someone keeps looking at me… Something is wrong; my heart is pounding . . . #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

STOP!!! NOOO, DON’T DO THAT! — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Why are you taking me? Why are you doing this? Nothing will ever be the same after this… #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

The Washington Post calls it “an eerily unorthodox campaign to resurrect the girl’s story—by resurrecting the girl.” And while many seem to agree that the tweets are disturbing, the social media response has been largely positive, with people thanking the department for trying to revive interest in the 33-year-old case.

Thank you @PBCountySheriff for not giving up on Christy. Family deserves a resolution. Compelling way to help find her. Took my breath away. — Darlene Cavey (@DarleneCavey) May 30, 2017

Guys. This is amazing. This is what social media should be used for. This actually created more leads. https://t.co/sAS7cOSTAd — alexandra (@GoosePimples_) May 31, 2017

The last time anyone saw her, Marjorie “Christy” Luna had slipped out of her house in a turquoise swimsuit and walked to Belk’s General Store to buy cat food while her mother napped, reports the New York Daily News.

Mommy is on the news, now they'll be able to find me, right!? Everyone is so worried. Breaks my heart to see this 😔#Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/5UKF498WT0 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

The Post reports that authorities suspect one Victor Wonyetye is responsible. He was at a party in her neighborhood the day she went missing and soon moved to New Hampshire, where an 8-year-old girl went missing while walking to school.

This is what I would look like today, at the age of 41. Artists from @MissingKids drew this in hopes you would recognize me. #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/SwItJD1KzV — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

He died in 2012 after being released from prison for indecent exposure and burglary, and inmates claim he admitted to killing both girls. Canadian authorities used a similar social media campaign in the hopes of finding a girl who went missing in 1986, and say it brought information that made it “absolutely worthwhile.” (This cold case has had numerous twists.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Girl Missing 33 Years Tweets via Sheriff’s Account

