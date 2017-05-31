Geneseo scores 3 in the 7th and 3 in the 8th to best Normal University 10-8 in 8 innings.
Geneseo rallies for another comeback win
-
Dehumidifier catches fire in basement of Geneseo home
-
Court documents say alleged kidnapper planned to ‘secretly’ hold Erie couple against their will
-
United Way of the Quad Cities offers free tax services until April 15
-
Sub-contractor says secret soundproof room was built in home where kidnapped couple was found
-
N.E.D. – the News Eight Drone – makes maiden flight
-
-
Pay It Forward: Supporting “Paige’s Peeps”
-
Henry County board member attacks lesbian couple, sparks Facebook fire storm
-
Geneseo gets by Rochelle, 69-65
-
Geneseo baseball doubles up Moline
-
Geneseo Baseball claims Regional Gold
-
-
Geneseo Soccer captures Regional Crown
-
Geneseo falls short in Regional Basketball
-
Geneseo bests Dunlap for Sweet 16 berth