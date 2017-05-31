UPDATE: Burned body in Davenport identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: The victim has been identified by the Davenport Police Department as Brandon Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police

Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or

“CrimeReports by Motorola”.

DAVENPORT-- Medical examiners are working to identify the body on the sidewalk on fire in front of a Davenport home.

The body was found on the 3000 block of West Denison Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Police describes the victim as a 5 foot tall, black male with braids and tan coveralls. Police have not released a name to the victim, but they tell WQAD News 8 they are following a couple leads.

Neighbors in the area say they have no idea who the victim could be but they hope for answers soon.

"I knew that (the victim) wasn't from here so why did they dump him here? It had to have been hiding," says neighbor Wendy Overton.

Police say they're not sure when to expect the autopsy results.