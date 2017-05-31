× A few shower and thunderstorm chances for the upcoming weekend

A fabulous day of weather will lead to another fabulous night as overnight lows dip to a crisp 50 degrees.

Area of high pressure responsible for this gorgeous day will drift off slowly to the east tonight into tomorrow. We’ll see a slight shift in winds out of the southwest during this period but the rest of the weather picture will see little change with sunshine and highs around the mid to upper 70s.

Next weather system will then pull in some lower 80s as the high departs increasing the cloud coverage that night into Friday. This system will also drag gulf moisture northward returning the chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms beginning as early as Friday morning.

A break from the rain that night will lead to a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday before the coverage drops dramatically on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

