MOLINE — Moderate flooding forced the closure of a nearly 2.5 mile stretch of Moline’s ┬áRiver Drive on Wednesday, May 31.

The street is closed between 23rd and 55th streets, although drivers will be able to access local businesses at 23rd, 34th, 41st and 55th streets.

Suggested detours for River Drive include 4th Avenue, 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities. Drivers are warned to avoid any floodwater, as only a few feet of water can float a vehicle.