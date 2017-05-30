YOUR HEALTH: “The Silent Killer” That Can Be Easily Prevented

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - It's known as "The Silent Killer" because it has no obvious symptoms.

According to the American Heart Association, 1 in 3 adults has high blood pressure, which can cause heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney disease, and even vision loss.

May is National High Blood Pressure Education Month as well as American Stroke Month, so WQAD News 8 at 11am had Debbie Kimbell, a Nurse with UnityPoint Health Trinity, as a Guest during our "Your Health" Segment. She said high blood pressure can be reversed without medication. She also explained what the two numbers mean and why they're so important to our overall well-being. To hear from her and to see what Angie's results were, click the video link above.

The American Heart Association has a goal to get 5 million blood pressure checks in the U.S. by the end of May. To participate, click here and use "Code5" for the Campaign Code.