We’ll end the month of May with perfect weather

With the exception of a few brief showers, our Tuesday turned out to be gorgeous! During the overnight hours, we’ll remain quiet and a bit chilly with lows in the upper 40s. The sky will become mostly clear.

Another lovely day is up ahead for Wednesday as high pressure glides into the Midwest. We’ll have another good dose of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll get a bit warmer by Thursday with highs in the upper 70s, but our next round of rain will move in that evening. A few storms are possible that evening, with more widespread rain during the overnight hours. As a warm front passes through on Friday, we’ll see another chance of showers and storms. If the rain clears in the afternoon, it’s likely highs will soar into the low to mid 80s!

Unfortunately, the rain will last into the weekend. More showers and storms will last through Saturday, but at least highs will get near 80.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham