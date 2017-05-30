Technology to help keep cars and homes safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - People in the Quad Cities are keeping an extra eye out since the rash of cars being stolen in the Quad Cities.

"I lock my car when it's sitting in my driveway now, I never used to do that," said Mary Baetke, homeowner.

Baetke remembers a time when she never thought of locking her doors.

"It's not like the olden days when you could leave your doors unlocked or your kids could play out in the front," said Baetke.

With times changing, so is technology, at Barron Equipment they take safety measures one step further.

"With this technology, you're able to have confidence and feel safer when you leave," said Jose Garcia, Marketing Manager at Barron Equipment.

There's an app called MyQ that lets people control their garage door.

"You're able to open and close your garage door, know how long it's been open," said Garcia.

Baetke doesn't have the app but thinks it's a good idea, she'll continue to make sure her garage and car are locked.

"Take that extra step just to think just a little bit, that can save from a home break in or someone stealing your car," said Baetke.

The app is free to download but it can cost anywhere from $400 to $500 to get the security system installed.