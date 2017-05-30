× Storms could produce pea-sized hail later today

Good morning! Temperatures will be cool to start the day today, but sunshine will warm our atmosphere quickly this morning. By this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s. But as temperatures at the surface warm, temps aloft will remain cool. That change of temperature with height will cause clouds and showers to form after 2pm today. A few of these showers could produce some lightning and thunder as well as some pea-sized hail. It will also be quite breezy with a gusty west wind around 15-25 mph.

Any showers and thunderstorms will die off quickly after sunset. We will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 50 degrees once again.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen