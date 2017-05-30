× Scott Community College names new president

DAVENPORT — Scott Community College’s new president is coming to the Quad Cities after serving as an assistant vice president with Iowa State University Extension.

Dr. Lyn Brodersen Cochran was announced as the school’s new president on Tuesday, May 30. She replaces former4 president Teresa Paper, who is retiring on June 30. Administrators from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, which includes Scott, Clinton and Muscatine community colleges, said Brodersen Cochran was chosen after a national search.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with the many highly qualified candidates for the position,” said EICC Chancellor Don Doucette. “Dr. Brodersen Cochran stood out among the finalists, and we are very pleased that Lyn has accepted the position. She was clearly the consensus selection of the many members of the SCC and EICC family who met her during our candidate forums. Her extensive background will be a great asset for both Scott Community College and the entire Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.”

The selection process narrowed the list of applicants down to a final four. Those four spent two days at the college, meeting with faculty, staff, community members and the EICC leadership team.

Brodersen Cochran has served in her current post since 2013. In that position she is responsible for leadership and administration of the Extension and Outreach Units including leading conferences, events and professional development opportunities for 1,200 faculty and staff, and 900 elected officials across the state of Iowa.

She currently serves as a lecturer for both Drake University and Iowa State University in the areas of Qualitative Research Methodology.

“I had a tremendous experience during my interview process at SCC and very much enjoyed the entire college community,” Brodersen Cochran said. “My family and I think it’s an honor and a privilege to be invited to join the college and we’re very excited to be relocating to a vibrant community like the Quad Cities.”

Brodersen Cochran will begin work at SCC in August.