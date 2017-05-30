River encroaching on Davenport riverfront but expected to crest tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The Mississippi's slow rise toward moderate flood stage will continue through the early portion of this weak, with a projected crest of 17.2 feet in Davenport projected on Wednesday, May 31.

Currently, the river stands at 16.8 feet in Davenport, which is causing minor flooding primarily in recreation areas along the riverfront as well as some road closures.

Credit Island is closed as well as the portion of the bike path between LeClaire Park and Credit Island. Water is beginning to encroach on LeClaire Park itself, primarily along the levee and seawall.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Road closures include:

• S. Concord from River Dr to Utah.

• Gaines south of River Dr.

• Beiderbecke Dr. at Harrison St and at Priester Dr.

• Lane reduction at Pershing and River Dr.

• Lane reduction in the eastbound and westbound lane of River Dr near Warren St.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Modern Woodmen Park remains open and flood walls around the stadium have been installed. The Davenport compost facility is also still open, but must be accessed via Highway 22 to Wapello to Railroad Ave. The River's Edge recreation facility and the Freight House and Union Station also remain open for business.

Pumps are set and are expected to prevent river water from entering the storm sewer system.

The river is expected to fall below flood level early next week.