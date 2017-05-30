Small chemical spill at Bettendorf apartment prompts evacuation

BETTENDORF — Emergency responders were on scene at an apartment complex along Devils Glen Road.

A small chemical spill prompted an evacuation at the Villas at Devils Glen Tuesday morning, May 30th, according to a firefighter.

A spokesperson from the City of Bettendorf said that a maintenance worker had mixed two chemicals inside the pool room. That worker was taken to the hospital for evaluation. It was later confirmed that the worker had mixed an acidic substance with chlorine.

Crews were monitoring the area for chemical odors that could be hazardous.

HazMat, as well as multiple fire departments all responded to the scene. Just before 11 a.m., HazMat was setting up a large tarp in the parking lot.

All the residents were evacuated as a precaution and many were waiting outside to be let back in around 11:15 a.m. Around noon HazMat was working on a final sweep and residents were expected to be let in shortly.

The apartments are along Devils Glen Road, just south of Tanglefoot Lane. The pool is to the east of the apartments.