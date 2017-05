× Powerball jackpot rolls on, worth $302 million

Nobody won the jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing, so the prize rolled on to $302 million (that’s $187.3 million cash value).

The winning numbers from Saturday were 05-10-28-55-67 – and the Powerball number was 09.

So far in 2017, the Powerball Jackpot has only seen three winners.

The next drawing is Wednesday, May 31st. Plays cost $2 each.