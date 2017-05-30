Police presence on Denison Avenue in Davenport

DAVENPORT -- Several emergency vehicles are surrounding a portion of Denison Avenue in the west-central part of Davenport.
A person delivering newspapers claimed that they called 911 to report seeing two fires and possibly a human hand and a body on West Denison Avenue near Clark Street; police have not confirmed this. This area is southwest of Peterson Park.
Officers responded to the scene around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 30th. About a half-dozen homes are roped off with caution tape.
41.523644 -90.577637