The Chargers are off to the State semifinals for the 1st time in school history after a 4-3 win over Warren. Orion has won 12 of their last 13 games.
Orion baseball rewriting school record books
-
Orion elementary kids look to graduates as role models
-
Local teen named Patrick turns 17 on 3-17-2017
-
Orion’s Lee piles up Division 1 offers
-
Orion baseball cruise to Regional Title
-
Orion Baseball makes history with win advancing to State Tournament
-
-
Orion wins first Sectional Championship
-
Orion storm siren didn’t sound due to downed phone line
-
The Score Sunday – Moline SB, Nicholas Baer, Orion Baseball, FCA- Molly Gervase
-
Orion baseball outduals Deer Creek Mackinaw
-
Orion softball sees comeback come up short
-
-
Mercer County girls win Sectional title on emotional night at Orion
-
Orion softball uses complete team effort for Regional title
-
The Score Sunday – Augie BB, H.S. All-Star preview, Illinois BB, FCA