The Lady Lancers best Burlington 3-1 in postseason opener.
North Scott girls open postseaon with win
-
Iowa City West edges North Scott in a State ranked showdown
-
North Scott scores 4 times to beat West
-
Bettendorf bests North Scott in PK’s
-
North Scott bests Assumption in crazy MAC showdown
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
-
Rucker’s quick thinking gives North Scott huge MAC win
-
Lady Lancers win State Title with Overtime win
-
Pleasant Valley girls race to Regional track title
-
Minor injuries reported in school bus crash near Long Grove
-
Fidget Spinners becoming a distraction in the classroom for some school districts
-
-
Lady Lancers punch ticket to State Championship game
-
Pleasant Valley girls claim MAC track title
-
Panthers send 17 to the next level