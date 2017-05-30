NEWS 8 TRIO: Keep the kids clean without losing your mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on "News 8 at 6:30" for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Denise and Johnnie invited Toys R Us assistant manager Rachel Wentzloff to give us great ideas you can use to keep your baby clean and keep you from being frazzled!

Nail It! Here's a great way to cut the nails of your squirming child Tub toys can be out of the way quickly and easily New life for empty wipe containers

Join News 8's Denise Hnytka and Johnnie Jindrich every night for your top news, weather, health, and lifestyle ideas on "News 8 at 6:30".