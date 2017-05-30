Military vets hope 74-hour baseball game breaks world record
SAUGET, Ill. (AP) — A group of military veterans in southern Illinois hopes their Memorial Day weekend effort to play the longest non-stop baseball game ever was successful.
The game went on for 292 innings. The blue team beat the gray team by a score of 396-255. The game raised more than $100,000 for a St. Louis-based veterans’ nonprofit group called The Mission Continues.
Participants now plan to submit evidence of their game to the Guinness Book of World Records.