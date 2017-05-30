Let’s Move Quad Cities: The most common summertime injuries in kids and how to prevent them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois — Summer is knocking at the the door and for children that means an increase in trips to the doctors office.

"You betcha, you betcha just like ice cream sales go up in the summer - so do kids injures," said Dr. Michael Pyevich, a pediatric orthopedist from ORA Orthopedics in Moline.

According to Dr. Pyevich, who has been at ORA Orthopedics for 18 years, the most common injuries for children in the summertime occur from the elbow down or the knee down.

"You’re always going to see little kids that come in with broken arm, broken leg – those are the most common thing we see with little kids ... maybe every now and then a collar bone," said Dr. Pyevich on Thursday, May 25.

He says injuries happen most at playgrounds and in children's backyards; the common toys involved in injuries include bikes, scooters, skateboards and trampolines.

To mediate the risk of injury, Dr. Pyevich says wearing helmets, knee pads, elbow pads and other safety gear is essential. On a trampoline, have a net and don't let more than one child jump at a time.

"When I was 12 or 13, I wore a helmet and everything, my mom wouldn’t let me leave the house without it," said Alexander Gould, 21 of Davenport at the Davenport Skatepark.

Gould picked up skateboarding when he was about 10 years old. Since then, it's been a source of happiness for him.

"We see a lot of wrist fractures we see a lot of elbow fractures actually anything anything in the upper arm is fairly common... and then anything pretty much from the knee down can be broken in kids," said Dr. Pyevich.

Still though, Dr. Pyevich encourages all kids to get outside and play.

"You can't keep them wrapped in bubble wrap kids are going to hurt themselves just hopefully not too serious," he said.