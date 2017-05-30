× Iowa preschool teacher donating kidney to student’s father

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa preschool teacher has been cleared to donate a kidney to a student’s father.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2qvsgRd ) that 54-year-old Nancy Bleuer, who lives in Clear Lake, learned last fall that Darreld Peterson was undergoing dialysis and needed a transplant. His son, Camden, was in her class at Washington Charlie Brown Preschool in Mason City.

She wanted to help. She told the newspaper: “I do believe what you do comes back to you.”

Bleuer underwent a battery of physical and psychological tests after learning in January that she would be a match for donation, which is scheduled for Thursday in Iowa City.

Camden apparently understands what’s happening. Bleuer says he told her, “‘You’re going to make my dad better and live a long time.'”