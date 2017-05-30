× Illinois House considers $37 billion budget, with two days to go

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Eyes are on the Illinois House as it considers how to handle a $37 billion spending proposal with two days left in the General Assembly’s spring session.

The Democratic-controlled House has several options Tuesday. Democrats advanced late Monday a plan to raise income and sales taxes by more than $5 billion to deal with a mountainous deficit.

But party leaders also said they’re considering other options. Committee hearings are scheduled to consider legislation that will only have substantive language added to it shortly before public airing.

The state has been without a budget for two years. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants changes to streamline government, boost the business climate and freeze property taxes in exchange for a budget. Democrats say that debate should follow a budget.