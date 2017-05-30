First annual Doggie Dash 5k relocates to Elks Lodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Due to the recent floods, the Humane Society of Scott County's first annual Doggie Dash 5k run/walk has had a location change.

The Doggie Dash will move from Credit Island to the Elks Lodge in Davenport.

The event, which benefits homeless pets, takes place this Sunday, June 4, at 9 a.m.

Participants can register by signing up on getmeregistered.com/HSSCDoggieDash, mailing their entry from to the shelter, or stopping in at 2802 West Central Park in Davenport.

Registration for the 5k is $30 through May 31 and $35 starting June 1.