MORRISON- One person has been arrested in Whiteside County after a train collided with a pickup truck.

Sheriff deputies say it happened at Route 30 and Hillside Road, just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28. They say the driver of the truck was southbound on the railroad tracks when a Union Pacific train hit it.

John Chadwick of Clinton was taken to a hospital and later released. He was charged with a DUI though and trespassing on railroad property.