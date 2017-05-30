Community gathers to meet candidates for vacant Davenport council seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The journey to find a replacement for former alderman Bill Boom on the Davenport City Council continues.

Third ward community members filled Davenport's Friendly House Tuesday night to meet the six candidates running for the empty seat.

They were introduced to Andrew Arnold, Barry Donald, Joe Heinrichs, Marion Meginnis, Becky Peters, and Carlton Wills.

Each candidate had three minutes to tell the public why they were running and to answer questions surrounding topics like road conditions, jobs, and spikes in juvenile crime.

The primary to narrow down the pool of candidates to two is set to be held on June 13.

Video of the candidate's individual interviews can be found below.

Andrew Arnold

Barry Donald

Joe Heinrichs

Marion Meginnis

Becky Peters

Carlton Wills