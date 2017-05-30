“Killed in cold blood:” Friends say Milwaukee gas station murder followed fight over man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Four people were killed and 15 others injured in shootings in Milwaukee since Saturday, May 27th, and 24-year-old Teresa Wade was one of those who lost her life during the Memorial Day holiday weekend -- one that marks the unofficial start to summer. She was killed Sunday, May 28th in a gas station parking lot, and on Memorial Day, friends and family members gathered to remember her.

Friends said Wade was killed when she got into a fight with another woman regarding the father of Wade's baby.

At the vigil Monday, there was raw emotion, as Wade was remembered.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Wade was shot during an altercation in a gas station parking lot near Teutonia and Hampton. She was found dead near 35th and Hampton.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with this homicide.

"Teresa was not a fighter. She loved people. She'd give you the clothes off her back," Ranita Wicker, Wade's close friend said.

The altercation was captured by surveillance cameras at the gas station.

"She got killed in cold blood. Murdered. Because she was in love with her baby's father. Now her baby is five months and now he don't have a mother. I miss my friend. She was a funny, goofy person -- very outgoing," Wicker said.