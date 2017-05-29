× What Questions Do YOU Have for Colonel Ken Tauke?

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL- We continue our ‘Breakfast With’ segment Thursday, June 1 with Colonel and Garrison Commander Ken Tauke on Good Morning Quad Cities.

We will be inside Quarters One of the Arsenal, at one time the second largest residence in the federal government system. Our coverage starts at 5 a.m.

Thursday, May 25th, was a busy day on ‘Breakfast With.’ Gena McCullough, Planning Director for the Bi-State Regional Commission, was one of our guests on the segment. She says starting in July, we are going to start seeing more and more equipment taking over the Mississippi River.

Our other guest was Jennifer Garrity from MetroLINK, who discussed the Channel Cat on Thursday. It’s now officially open for the 2017 season. She says something new and exciting this year is mobile ticketing. You can download an app for your Apple or Android phone by searching “Channel Cat” and buy tickets with your credit card.

If you have a question for Colonel Tauke for June 1, fill out the form below!

