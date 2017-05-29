× Trending dry for a few more days

The scattered clouds we see out there are part of some spotty showers just north of the Quad Cities. As those showers dry out this evening so will the clouds around our neck of the woods. This will give way to a pleasantly crisp night with overnight lows around 50.

Little change expected the next couple of days with highs ranging between 70 to 75 degrees. Any shower chance will be small and occur later Tuesday before full sun is noticed on Wednesday.

Warmer 70s will be felt for the rest of the work week as a warm front slowly pushes in from the south. This will also deliver the next round of showers and thunderstorms starting as early as Thursday evening and continue into Friday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

