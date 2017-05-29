The Score Sunday – Moline SB, Nicholas Baer, Orion Baseball, FCA- Molly Gervase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Moline Softball team who had a come from behind win in the Regionals. Matt Randazzo talks with Nicholas Baer about his Sophomore year at Iowa. Orion Baseball discusses winning the r first ever Sectional Championship. The FCA story of the week features Assumption Soccer player Molly Gervase.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video