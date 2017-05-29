× Showers won’t last too long today

It wouldn’t be Memorial Day Weekend if there wasn’t a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Click here for live doppler radar

And don’t let the weather this morning fool you, we won’t have tons of rain today. And even though it’s a bit rainy this morning, the showers won’t last too long. In fact, we’ll likely dry out after 9am this morning with mainly dry skies for the day. Temperatures will rise into the middle 70s with a gentle breeze from the west 10-20 mph.

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour Futuretrack.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen