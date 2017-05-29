Orion Baseball makes history with win advancing to State Tournament

Orion came from behind twice in their Super-Sectional contest. Getting the game winning hit from drake Schultz in the bottom of the 7th to win 4-3. It's the first trip to state in Orion Baseball history.
