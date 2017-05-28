× Other than a few sprinkles, Memorial Day is looking great for outdoor plans

The rest of our Memorial Day Weekend is looking up! Any cloud cover this Sunday night will give way to a mostly clear sky. It won’t be overly cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Memorial Day is actually looking like a repeat of our Sunday afternoon. We’ll see another mix of sun and clouds with highs getting back into the mid 70s. A few very light showers may pop up late that afternoon and evening, but they will be brief. The vast majority of us will remain dry.

With high pressure building in on Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll have two more days of sunshine. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Showers and storms likely will return by Thursday and Friday, but it will warming up a bit with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham