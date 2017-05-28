Assumption shuts out Danvile 4-0, to make it back to the State tournament.
Assumption Soccer punches ticket to state tournament
-
Assumption girls open MAC play with win
-
Bettendorf Soccer is headed back to the State tournament
-
Western Illinois WBB ready for NCAA tournament
-
Ripslinger’s Grand Slam headlines Assumption track 5 peat
-
Players and fans arriving in Moline for Missouri Valley Conference Tournament
-
-
The Score sunday – Assumption Track, Rockridge Softball, FCA Brody Harding
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
New Illinois coach says ‘a national championship can happen here’
-
Andy Saey promoted to Rockridge Basketall Head Coach
-
Assumption receives Hy-Vee Cup, Tim O’Neill receives Award of Distinction
-
-
Assumption soccer bests Alleman
-
Assumption cruise past Prince of Peace in Substate opener
-
Assumption Girls Track “Home Away from Home”