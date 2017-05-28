× A few hit or miss showers possible for the rest of the weekend

While some of us heard rumbles of thunder very early this Sunday morning, we’re on track for a pretty nice Sunday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few brief showers can’t be ruled out completely, but most of us will remain dry this afternoon.

Cloud cover will clear out tonight leaving us with lows in the mid 50s.

Memorial Day will be very similar in terms of weather. Another mix of sun and clouds is expected with the exception of a few spotty showers during the afternoon. Thankfully, it will be pretty warm with highs back in the mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping out to be pretty nice as well! More sunshine will grace us, and it will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham