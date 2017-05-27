Veterans receive recognition after a century

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Some Quad City veterans received a long over due recognition on May 27th... a century overdue.

A ceremony was held to dedicate headstones for 21 veterans buried at Davenport's City Cemetery.

Local researchers discovered the Civil War and Spanish American War veterans were buried in unmarked graves.

After the discovery they applied to the Veterans Administration for the markers.

"It's something that should have been done over a hundred years ago so that they have the recognition. It's a place for families or anyone to come to mourn, to recognize to celebrate their loved ones," says Natalie Woodhurst, for St. Ambrose veterans recruitment.

The headstones will be installed on the grave sites over the next two months.