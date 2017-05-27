× Showers and storms will weaken through Saturday evening

It was a nice and toasty Saturday! Showers and storms to our west this evening are expected to weaken as they approach the Mississippi River. By midnight, I expect most of the rain to be gone with some broken cloud cover. However, a few showers and storms may pop up overnight into early Sunday morning. Temperatures near the sunrise will be near 60.

Rain chances will dramatically decrease by Sunday afternoon with only a few small showers possible. Many of us will see a good dose of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s!

Memorial Day is looking pretty similar. Highs will remain in the low to mid 70s with a couple of showers possible. Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be a touch cooler by Tuesday with highs just shy of 70. More clouds will also fill in during the day.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham