× President Trump postpones Cedar Rapids rally, citing “an unforeseen change” in schedule

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa– President Donald Trump has postponed a rally scheduled for next week, citing “an unforeseen change” in schedule.

The President’s campaign sent an email out Saturday, reading, “Due to an unforeseen change in President Trump’s schedule, we will need to unfortunately postpone the previously scheduled rally in Cedar Rapids on June 1st.”

The email adds, “Stay tuned for information on a rescheduled date early next week. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused. President Trump will see you in Iowa very soon.”

The Iowa rally was scheduled for Thursday, June 1st at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex.

It’s one of several rallies Trump has held or is scheduled to hold in swing states that voted in his favor, including Florida and Pennsylvania.

Vice President Mike Pence is still scheduled to be an Iowa next week, at Senator Joni Ernst’s “Roast and Ride” fundraiser in Boone, Iowa on Saturday, June 3rd.