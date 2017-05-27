× Heads up! It may get stormy late this afternoon and evening

We’ve been dealing with the fog this Saturday morning, but that will begin to clear late this morning. While we will see some sunshine early this afternoon, we’ll be watching a a wave of showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. Highs will be just shy of 80. As of this morning, locations south of I-80 have a better chance of running into these strong to severe storms. Heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds are the main concerns. Our Storm Track 8 Mobile App is a great tool to have today for the latest warnings!

Showers and storms will continue late tonight, but will give way to a few spotty showers on Sunday. It’s going to be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

We can’t rule out a few small showers for Memorial Day, but most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 70.

The 70s stay with us for Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham