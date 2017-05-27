Community gathers on Hero Street to honor local servicemen

SILVIS, Illinois– Members of the community gathered at the Hero Street monument to honor local servicemen from the past and present.

On May 27th, the annual Memorial Day ceremony started with the national anthem.

It then was followed by a 21-gun salute.

Dozens of community members stood proud and came together to salute, applaud, and remember those who fought for our country.

“Memorial weekend is such a memorable, memorable day that we should never forget. We do this ceremony in order to honor our veterans…it’s so important,” says Paula Ramos, Hero Street Monument President.

Hero street is dedicated to members of all branches of the armed forces.

It was founded in memory of eight Mexican-American servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II and the Korean War.