× Weekend’s best is still on track for Saturday

Drying out nicely after the showers and thunderstorms quickly advanced across the area earlier in the day. Skies will remain fair overnight as temperatures drop around the mid 50s. However, with the added moisture in the air and a near calm wind the possibility of patchy fog can’t be ruled out by early morning.

The warmest day of the holiday weekend is still expected on Saturday with the mercury topping out at the 80 degree mark. Still not seeing any organized shower during that day which is great news for outdoor plans. We’ll see some showers late that night as a strong wave of showers and storms track just south of the area.

Any leftover showers will end by Sunday morning resulting in the rest of that day to dry out. Highs that day should still be able to reach the lower 70s.

By Memorial Day, Monday I still see only an isolated passing shower, but I also see a breezy northwest wind. This should trim temperatures just a bit more with highs struggling to reach the 70 degree mark.

Have a safe holiday weekend!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here