The Rock Island County Illinois Genealoical Society receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $420 for the April Three Degree Guarantee to the Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society.

Accepting the check were Sally Bartosh, Linda Polich, Linda Walker, Kitty Humphrey, and Jan McKenzie from the Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society.

Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society was established in 1972 to help preserve and perpetuate members’ ancestral records. Their goal is to help assist members in genealogical research and educate the community on the importance of Rock Island County history.

Membership is open to anyone interested in furthering the objects of the Society. Meetings for members are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month, January through October.

