× Steamboat Days adds a “pop up pub” to the 2017 event

BURLINGTON — Burlington Steamboat days has announced a new destination point for festival goers to enjoy during this year’s event.

The Missi Sippin’ Landing tent complex will be located in the 100th block of Jefferson Stree, between Two Rivers Bank and the Post Office in downtown Burlington.

The pop up pub will feature Cappy Crane Specials, Budweiser products, craft beers, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests will also find games, prizes, and food at the tent.

The announcement comes after several requests to bring back a beer tent.

“We’re bringing it back with a 2017 infusion of technology enhancements, iced down beverages, music, great food, and fun,” said Stephanie Kozlowski, Burlington Steamboat Days 2017 President.

Missi Sippin’ Landing will be open for lunch, music, and fun June 15 – June 18.

For those who can’t wait, there will be a “Sneak a Peak” taking place on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

The cost of entry to the pub is free and the entire community is encouraged to attend.