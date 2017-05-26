× Rock Island preparing for the rising Mississippi

ROCK ISLAND — Rock Island city staff is implementing their flood strategy plan as the river rises.

The strategy includes installing pumps and closing gatewells.

There are currently several water pump discharge hoses placed along the Rock Island portion of the bike path but all locations are marked.

The path is closed at the Moline border.

Once the river level hits 16 feet, 18th Avenue at Potter’s Lake will close.

The Sunset Marina fuel dock will remain open to sell fuel but the pumpout service will end at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The City’s Incident Command Team meets weekly and will respond as needed to the flooding.