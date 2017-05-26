QC photographer gives local shelter dogs second chance at life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- A day on the job is a day spent behind the camera for Lisa Franceson. But it's the models in front of the lens that turns any day on the job into something more.

"90-percent of my clients have whiskers, tails, ears and fur," says Franceson.

You'd never guess Lisa's volunteer studio is an animal shelter. Her models are animals. If they could talk, they would tell you their stories.

"Our goal is not to tell the story of their past because many of them aren't very happy stories," says Franceson.

Luckily for these pups, a picture could be worth a second chance at life.

Franceson takes the pictures then donates them to QC Paws shelter in Moline to use during the adoption process.

"That's what we're really trying to do out here. We're going to forget the past and show what their future is going to be like. We want them to all find forever homes and have story tale endings," says Franceson.

Now all they need is for someone to see things through Lisa's lens, to take a second and look.

Starting July 1, 2017, Lisa is offering pet photo sessions for anyone in the Quad Cities area for $25. Your pet will automatically be entered into a contest to be featured in the QC Paws 2018 calendar, and the winner will get a gift certificate. All proceeds will go directly to QC Paws. Call Lisa at 309-269-5013 for complete details.