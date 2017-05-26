NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: The Perfect (GIANT) Paper Airplane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday, May 26th is not just one of the busiest travel days of the year or the kick off to Memorial Day Weekend - it's also Paper Airplane Day!

I'm not very good at this craft, so I thought I would figure out how to make the perfect paper airplane. As I did my very serious research, I found these giant paper airplanes from the blog - Fireflies and Mud Pies. What a great way to make this craft bigger and better for our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment! Because let's be honest - watching Jon, Taylor, and I fold some regular-sized construction paper for five minutes would be BORING.

Click the links above to see how we did it and find out who won our first ever WQAD News 8 Paper Airplane Contest!