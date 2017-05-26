NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: The Perfect (GIANT) Paper Airplane

Friday, May 26th is not just one of the busiest travel days of the year or the kick off to Memorial Day Weekend - it's also Paper Airplane Day!
I'm not very good at this craft, so I thought I would figure out how to make the perfect paper airplane. As I did my very serious research, I found these giant paper airplanes from the blog - Fireflies and Mud Pies. What a great way to make this craft bigger and better for our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment! Because let's be honest - watching Jon, Taylor, and I fold some regular-sized construction paper for five minutes would be BORING.
