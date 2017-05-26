The Golden Eagles score 6 runs in the 6th and 1 more in the 7th to best El Paso Gridley 9-8.
Mercer County earns comeback Sectional win
-
Mercer County falls just short of State
-
Mercer County plays for LTC championship
-
UPDATE: Mercer County Crime Stoppers need your help
-
Mercer County girls win Sectional title on emotional night at Orion
-
Alleman hands Mercer County first loss of the year
-
-
Jeff Parsons Mic’d up, Wethersfield post win over Mercer County
-
Mercer County wins 1A Regional Wrestling Title
-
Man wanted for burglary out of Mercer County captured
-
Mercer County bests Galva in LTC showdown
-
Alleman baseball outslugs Mercer County
-
-
Sherrard school bus driver in March crash will be cited for DUI
-
Rockets roll in postseason opener
-
High school student killed in car accident on Highway 67