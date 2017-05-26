Men dressed as construction workers steal nearly $800K worth of jewelry in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Four men dressed like construction workers robbed a jewelry shop Thursday and made off with nearly $800,000 worth of jewelry, police sources said.

Three suspects, who were wearing orange and yellow vests, entered Court Jewelers on Court Street just after 5 p.m., sources said.

A fourth man stood outside wearing a white Tyvek with a sign that read “men at work,” sources said.

The thieves ran out of the store and were last seen running into the Borough Hall subway station.

Police recovered the protective suit nearby, sources said.

No injuries were reported and the suspects remain at large.