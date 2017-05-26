× Memorial Day remembrance at the Rock Island Arsenal and other events

On Monday, May 29th, the Arsenal is holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery starting at 10:45 a.m.

In honor of Memorial Day hundreds of volunteers gathered at the Rock Island Arsenal’s National Cemetery on Thursday to honor military members who have been laid to rest.

The Arsenal’s National Cemetery has 32,000 headstones for those who made the ultimate sacrifice and each one got a flag in preparation for the commemoration.

On Tuesday, May 30th the arsenal is asking for volunteers to help remove the flags.

DAVENPORT — Service on Saturday afternoon, May 27th honoring 21 Civil War and Spanish American War Veterans at Davenport’s City Cemetery

DAVENPORT — 2:30 p.m. service on Sunday, May 28th, at All-Veterans Memorial at Davenport’s Memorial Park

SILVIS — 10 a.m. service Saturday, May 27th at Hero Street Monument