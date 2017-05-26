× Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds making a stop in Davenport today

DAVENPORT — Iowa’s newest governor, Kim Reynolds, is visiting Davenport as part of her “Building a Better Iowa Tour.”

Reynolds was sworn in as governor on Wednesday, May 24th just minutes after the former governor, Terry Branstad, became the U.S. Ambassador to China. Reynolds appointed Adam Gregg to stand as her Lt. Gov. the next day.

The new governor will be at the Davenport Municipal Airport from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 26th. At the event she will be talking about her vision for Iowa.

The event is free and open to the public