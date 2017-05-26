× Have the umbrella handy! It’s looking more rainy for Friday

We’ve made it to Friday, but it looks like we could see more rain than originally expected! A few spotty showers this morning will give way to more widespread showers and storms late this morning into the afternoon. It’s possible that a few storms could have gusty winds. These will be moving fairly quickly from west to east. Highs today will remain in the low to mid 70s.

I expect most of the rain to be done late this evening, and it should give way to broken clouds. It won’t be getting too chilly with lows in the mid 50s.

A few spotty showers will pop up Saturday, but heavier showers and storms will hold off until later that evening. It’s going to be a warm one with highs in the upper 70s!

As for the rest of our Memorial Day Weekend, a few more passing showers are possible on Sunday and Monday.Highs will be back in the mid 70s on Sunday, but temperatures will only reach 70 on Memorial Day.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham